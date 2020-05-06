HALIFAX -- Annapolis District RCMP say a 77-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision between exit 22 and West Dalhousie Road.

"A preliminary investigation determined the lone vehicle was travelling eastbound when it went off the road," the RCMP said in a news release. "The driver, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene; his passenger a 55-year-old female was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries."

Highway 101 was closed for four hours while the Mounties investigated the crash.