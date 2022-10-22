Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Salisbury, N.B.
A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision that occurred in Salisbury, N.B., early Saturday morning.
Salisbury Fire and Rescue Chief Brad MacLeod told CTV News the collision occurred on Fredericton Road around 5:00 a.m.
Upon arrival to the scene, Macleod said one person had been found deceased inside the vehicle. Another person had been transported to hospital, while a third occupant, who had left the vehicle, was located later Saturday morning.
"They kind of got split up to try and get help," said MacLeod. "The other turned up down the road."
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Atlantic Top Stories
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
‘Is this going to be my life now?’: Here’s what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Toronto
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023 as the deadline for opting into its $10-a-day program quickly approaches; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
Calgary
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Calgary
Someone around Calgary looks like they're going to have a very happy Saturday.
First snowfall hits Calgary harder than expected
ENMAX was working to restore power to homes in Upper Mount Royal, Bankview, Sunalta and Scarboro early Saturday morning as heavy, wet snow turned out the lights in a few Calgary neighbourhoods.
One dead in multi-vehicle collision near Strathmore
Strathmore RCMP are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision that took place Friday night.
Montreal
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
Call in free legal advice available this weekend in Quebec
Quebecers can receive free legal advice this weekend at the 39th edition of the Young Bar Association of Montreal's Telephone Legal Clinic.
Edmonton
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash Saturday
A pedestrian is dead after a collision with a vehicle on Highway 2 north of Highway 625 on Saturday.
Oilers look to shed October blues against St. Louis
After hitting their offensive stride against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Edmonton Oilers hope to keep rolling when they face the St. Louis Blues Saturday to continue their season-opening six-game homestand.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury woman makes history with the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team
A Sudbury woman is making history after being selected to play on the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team. The team is currently in Fort Wayne, Ind. to compete against team USA in the third National Blind Hockey Series.
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
London
'Felt like an earthquake': Driver slams into house in London, Ont.
A London woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a pickup truck slammed into her front porch Saturday morning, just a few feet from where she was sleeping.
London, Ont. to bask in summer-like weather this weekend
Londoners might be busy decorating for Halloween and enjoying the autumn colours, but the weather for the next several days is going to feel more like early summer than late October, with daytime highs in the low 20s expected.
Winnipeg
Four arrested in Waterfront Drive home invasion
Winnipeg police have four people in custody after a home invasion in the Exchange District Wednesday night.
AMC calls on feds for help in Red Sucker Lake suicide crisis
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is offering support to Red Sucker Lake First Nation during a suicide crisis, and calling on the Canadian government to do something about it.
Police investigating St. Boniface hit and run
Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle, which then drove away.
Ottawa
Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.
Six ward races to watch on Monday
With no incumbent mayor and at least 11 new councillors to be named, this election will dramatically change the council chamber, no matter who wins.
Now is the time to support Ottawa's new police chief, Watson says
Mayor Jim Watson is calling on politicians, council candidates and the public to support Ottawa's new top cop, after some called on police to delay the hiring until after Monday's municipal election.
Saskatoon
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
Want to save money? Try these tips
Rising costs can put a pinch in just about any budget. But a personal finance expert is offering some ways you can save and get the most out of your money.
Vancouver
Little Mountain developer seeks Vancouver permit for more long-awaited social housing
The developer of the long-vacant Little Mountain property near Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park has applied for a development permit to construct more of the social housing units promised in a 2021 memorandum of understanding with the province.
B.C. man charged with 6 bank robberies over 5 days in 4 cities
A B.C. man has been charged with robbing six banks in a five-day span last month, according to police.
Short-term rental tenant awarded nearly $2,000 over alleged mice infestation in suite: B.C. tribunal
A short-term rental tenant who left partway during her stay due to mice in the suite is entitled to nearly $2,000, a B.C. tribunal ruled.
Regina
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
'A deal breaker': Sask. virtual school opposes government mandate to centralize remote learning
A remote learning program in Saskatchewan has expressed worries following an announcement by the provincial government which will see online learning centralized.
Vancouver Island
Prowling cougar spotted on trail camera north of Campbell River, B.C.
Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month.
Vancouver man inspires hope on Downtown Eastside after searching for missing mask in Victoria
Adam Sawatsky catches up with Trey Helten, who was near the start of his recovery journey and working to make amends when they first met.
Life-sized driftwood whale installed in Campbell River, B.C.
A Vancouver Island community that promotes itself as the Salmon Capital of the World could easily add Driftwood Capital of the World to that moniker thanks to a new creation added this week.