Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Salisbury, N.B.

A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision that occurred in Salisbury, N.B., early Saturday morning.

Salisbury Fire and Rescue Chief Brad MacLeod told CTV News the collision occurred on Fredericton Road around 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, Macleod said one person had been found deceased inside the vehicle. Another person had been transported to hospital, while a third occupant, who had left the vehicle, was located later Saturday morning.

"They kind of got split up to try and get help," said MacLeod. "The other turned up down the road."

The cause of the collision is unknown.