Police and fire departments in Amherst, N.S. are investigating after a man was found dead in one of two suspicious fires that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to a report of a brush fire on Clarence St. at at 2:48 a.m. Saturday.

They arrested a man in relation to that fire, who is now facing criminal charges.

Less than an hour later, a fire was reported on East Pleasant St. at approximately 3:30 a.m. A deceased male was located in the residence. His identity is not being released at this time.

Both fires remain under investigation. East Pleasant St. is closed between Willow Street and the entrance to Dickie Park as the investigation continues.