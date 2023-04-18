Man dies in two-vehicle collision: N.B. RCMP
A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bathurst, N.B.
Members of the Chaleur Region RCMP responded to a collision between an SUV and a tractor trailer on Highway 11 around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the collision happened when the driver of the SUV crossed the centreline and collided head-on with the tractor trailer.
According to police, the driver and sole occupant of the SUV died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the tractor was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
An autopsyis scheduled to identify the man and to determine his exact cause of death.
A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation
