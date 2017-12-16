

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





The Fredericton Police Force says one person is facing charges following an early morning pursuit.

Sgt. Dwight Doyle says it started around 4:25 a.m. Saturday when an SUV failed to stop for officers.

Doyle said in a news release that the 7.5-kilometre pursuit lasted about five minutes and ended with one man in custody.

He said the suspect is facing charges of impaired driving and criminal flight.

Emergency crews also responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Maple Street and Highway 105 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Doyle said a pick-up truck and a smaller car collided at the north side intersection, adding that only minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, he said.