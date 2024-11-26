Man facing aggravated assault charge after fight involving knife in Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP

A man is facing an aggravated assault charge following an incident in Yarmouth, N.S., Friday night.

Police say they received a report of a fight involving a knife in the parking lot of a business on Starrs Road around 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded and found one injured person at the scene. They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say while they were on the scene, a man went to the Yarmouth Town RCMP detachment and said he had been involved in the fight.

Joshua Blanchard of Sandford, N.S., was arrested at the detachment.

Police say he will face one charge of aggravated assault related to the fight.

The 28-year-old was released on conditions pending an appearance in Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 30.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police say they want to speak with anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the fight.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.