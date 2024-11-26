ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man facing aggravated assault charge after fight involving knife in Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A man is facing an aggravated assault charge following an incident in Yarmouth, N.S., Friday night.

    Police say they received a report of a fight involving a knife in the parking lot of a business on Starrs Road around 10:30 p.m.

    Officers responded and found one injured person at the scene. They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say while they were on the scene, a man went to the Yarmouth Town RCMP detachment and said he had been involved in the fight.

    Joshua Blanchard of Sandford, N.S., was arrested at the detachment.

    Police say he will face one charge of aggravated assault related to the fight.

    The 28-year-old was released on conditions pending an appearance in Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 30.

    The incident is still under investigation.

    Police say they want to speak with anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the fight.

    They are asking anyone with information to call the Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News