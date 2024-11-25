Thieves in Shediac, N.B. steal liquor, food from restaurant

A bistro in Shediac, N.B., was victim of a break-in and theft over the weekend.

Owner and CEO of Shediac Wonderland, Sebastien Despres, said thieves broke into Le Moque Tortue Saturday night while his staff were still on site. The thieves returned throughout the night and early morning, making off with thousands of dollars worth of hard liquor and beer.

“They did also take food, they did also take all sorts of random stuff,” said Despres. “We’re still looking for the things that are missing because they went through the kitchen.”

Despres said his staff didn’t see anyone but there were items out of place during their shift. He said police conducted a thorough investigation and neighbour have been helpful with information too.

“We hope that these thieves will be caught because it’s one thing to steal, but it’s another thing to come in and terrorize my staff,” Despres said. “It’s another thing to make me unable to operate my business.”

Despres said the situation has left his staff worried about being at work, which is the last thing he wants.

“This is a safe space in every single way and then I have these people who are comfortable coming in and robbing the place while my staff are there? That’s brazen. That has to be caught. That has to be stopped because if we don’t stop them now it’ll never stop happening.”

Despres said his business has a security system in place. RCMP are asking anyone with additional video footage to come forward.

This isn’t the first time his business has been targeted Despres said. A few years ago, someone stole a generator. Despres estimated it to be worth about $200, but he lost “tens of thousands of dollars worth of food” when he lost power without the generator operating.

Despres posted news of the theft to Facebook Sunday asking for information. He said the community support has always been strong in Shediac.

“I guess where we take our courage to keep going is knowing that there’s more good than bad and knowing that we’ll survive this one, like we survived the others and it’ll hurt, but it’ll be what it is and we’ll keep going.”

