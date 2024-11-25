'A living hell': Parents of missing Cape Breton man plead for information after disappearance declared a homicide

Ken and Peggy MacDonald have been out searching every day - all 141 days - since their son, Justin MacDonald, disappeared back in the summer.

"If you can describe a living hell, I guess it would be one of those things. It's a life-changer, put it that way,” said Ken MacDonald, the missing man's father.

Last week, Cape Breton Regional Police issued a news release saying they are now treating the 34-year-old's disappearance as a homicide.

Justin’s parents say while that came as a shock, it also confirmed what they have been suspecting all along - that their son met with foul play.

"(My) worst fear is that I'm never going to see my son again so you know, yeah, I don't know if it can get much worse than that,” said Ken.

Justin was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Circle K gas station in North Sydney, N.S., on July 7.

His vehicle was found days later, along Ormond Crescent in the Mira Road, N.S., area - roughly 25 kilometers away.

In their news release, police added that investigators believe there are people with critical information who have not yet spoken to them.

"Somebody knows,” said Peggy MacDonald, Justin’s mother.

"That's our son. We have kids at home who are looking for their brother and can't understand where their brother went."

Meanwhile, Justin’s parents have posted a photo of their son on a concrete pillar underneath Highway 125 near Exit 4 in Balls Creek, NS

They said the area has become one of interest to the family in the continued hopes that someone will come forward.

"There is nothing that is worth anything other than to bring him home to us,” said Peggy.

Her husband added that the family's search - and daily social media updates - will continue, and they remain grateful to community members who have helped look for their son and to people who have provided tips to investigators.

"People are still continuing to look,” Ken MacDonald said. "We're still getting information. We just need someone that knows where he's at or knows that last piece to come forward and give it to us. Give it to the police. Let us bring closure to Justin, and let's do it before Christmas."

Cape Breton Regional Police said their Major Crime unit continues to investigate MacDonald's disappearance.

Anyone with information on Justin’s whereabouts is asked by police to contact them at 902-563-5151.

