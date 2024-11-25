ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 'A living hell': Parents of missing Cape Breton man plead for information after disappearance declared a homicide

    Share

    Ken and Peggy MacDonald have been out searching every day - all 141 days - since their son, Justin MacDonald, disappeared back in the summer.

    "If you can describe a living hell, I guess it would be one of those things. It's a life-changer, put it that way,” said Ken MacDonald, the missing man's father.

    Last week, Cape Breton Regional Police issued a news release saying they are now treating the 34-year-old's disappearance as a homicide.

    Justin’s parents say while that came as a shock, it also confirmed what they have been suspecting all along - that their son met with foul play.

    "(My) worst fear is that I'm never going to see my son again so you know, yeah, I don't know if it can get much worse than that,” said Ken.

    Justin was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Circle K gas station in North Sydney, N.S., on July 7.

    His vehicle was found days later, along Ormond Crescent in the Mira Road, N.S., area - roughly 25 kilometers away.

    In their news release, police added that investigators believe there are people with critical information who have not yet spoken to them.

    "Somebody knows,” said Peggy MacDonald, Justin’s mother.

    "That's our son. We have kids at home who are looking for their brother and can't understand where their brother went."

    Meanwhile, Justin’s parents have posted a photo of their son on a concrete pillar underneath Highway 125 near Exit 4 in Balls Creek, NS

    They said the area has become one of interest to the family in the continued hopes that someone will come forward.

    "There is nothing that is worth anything other than to bring him home to us,” said Peggy.

    Her husband added that the family's search - and daily social media updates - will continue, and they remain grateful to community members who have helped look for their son and to people who have provided tips to investigators.

    "People are still continuing to look,” Ken MacDonald said. "We're still getting information. We just need someone that knows where he's at or knows that last piece to come forward and give it to us. Give it to the police. Let us bring closure to Justin, and let's do it before Christmas."

    Cape Breton Regional Police said their Major Crime unit continues to investigate MacDonald's disappearance.

    Anyone with information on Justin’s whereabouts is asked by police to contact them at 902-563-5151.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News