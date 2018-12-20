

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after another man was assaulted at a bar in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the bar on Grafton Street before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 28-year-old man from Waverley was assaulted inside and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located and arrested a 30-year-old man from Halifax. He is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and breach of an undertaking.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.