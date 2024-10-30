ATLANTIC
    • Man facing charges for allegedly stealing shoes, defecating on sidewalk in Charlottetown

    Charlottetown Police Services
    A Charlottetown man is facing several charges following two incidents in the city earlier this week.

    Charlottetown Police Services first responded to a theft complaint on Grafton Street on Monday.

    A woman told police her son’s new $300 running shoes were stolen from the entrance of a dentist office.

    Police say surveillance footage showed the suspect on Weymouth Street wearing the stolen shoes.

    Officers found the suspect a short time later at the intersection of Kent Street and Great George and arrested him after a “brief struggle.”

    The 51-year-old was charged with:

    • theft under $5,000
    • resisting arrest
    • breach of probation

    He was later released from custody.

    The next morning, police responded to a complaint of a man defecating on the sidewalk on Queen Street.

    Police say the incident was captured on surveillance footage and helped officers find the same suspect who stole the shoes the day before.

    He was arrested on nearby Grafton Street without incident.

    The man was additionally charged with:

    • committing an indecent act
    • mischief under $5,000
    • causing a disturbance

    He was remanded in custody and will appear in provincial court on Thursday.

