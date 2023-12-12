ATLANTIC
    • Man facing drug trafficking charges after police search home in Eskasoni, N.S.

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

    The RCMP say they executed a search warrant on a Beach Road home in Eskasoni, N.S., as part of a drug investigation, which led to a man receiving drug trafficking charges on Friday.

    In a news release Tuesday, police say they seized a significant number of what they suspect to be opioid pills, as well as drug paraphernalia, cash, and a firearm.

    Police say two men were arrested at the home.

    One of the men, 53-year-old Glenn Joseph Peck, was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of breaching a release order.

    Peck remains in custody for his upcoming court appearance on Wednesday in Sydney provincial court, while the second man was released without charge.

    The investigation is currently ongoing, and is being led by the Eskasoni RCMP, with help from the Victoria County District RCMP.

