Man facing drug trafficking charges after police search home in Eskasoni, N.S.
The RCMP say they executed a search warrant on a Beach Road home in Eskasoni, N.S., as part of a drug investigation, which led to a man receiving drug trafficking charges on Friday.
In a news release Tuesday, police say they seized a significant number of what they suspect to be opioid pills, as well as drug paraphernalia, cash, and a firearm.
Police say two men were arrested at the home.
One of the men, 53-year-old Glenn Joseph Peck, was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of breaching a release order.
Peck remains in custody for his upcoming court appearance on Wednesday in Sydney provincial court, while the second man was released without charge.
The investigation is currently ongoing, and is being led by the Eskasoni RCMP, with help from the Victoria County District RCMP.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. Canada's vote Tuesday at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Sask. sex offender who smuggled 2 kids into U.S. signs plea deal
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has entered a plea agreement.
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
Heart of Hawaii's historic Lahaina, scene of deadly wildfire, reopens to residents after 4 months
The heart of Lahaina, the historic town on the Hawaiian island of Maui that burned in a deadly wildfire that killed at least 100 people, is reopening to residents and business owners holding day passes.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
NDP want Speaker Fergus disciplined but not ousted, Conservatives ratchet up resignation calls
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday that they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
