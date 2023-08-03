Man fled from police in Bedford, crashed stolen truck in Stewiacke: N.S. RCMP
A 31-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., is facing charges after police say he fled from officers and crashed a stolen truck Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report of an assault taking place in a vehicle on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road in Bedford, N.S.
Police say the driver, who was in a Dodge Ram, was speeding.
Officers found the truck near the Fall River exit and saw a female passenger “who appeared to be in distress.”
Police then tried to stop the vehicle, but say the male driver refused to stop and fled.
Police say they did not try to follow the truck in the interest of public safety.
About 30 minutes later, RCMP officers found the truck at a gas station near the highway in Stewiacke – about 50 kilometres away.
The man was outside of the truck when officers approached him. Police say he jumped back in the truck before they could arrest him and he kept fleeing northbound on Highway 102.
A few minutes later, the truck left the highway and ended up in a ditch. Police say this happened after he tried to avoid spike belts.
“Both the man and the woman exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The man was arrested safely in a wooded area nearby. The woman was not located after she fled the scene,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release Thursday.
Police say the truck the man was driving had been reported stolen in Shelburne County the day before.
Tayler Richard Malcom has been charged with:
- flight from police
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- possession of property obtained by crime
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Malcom was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.
Police say they would like to speak with the woman who fled.
She, or anyone else with information on the incident, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Camp counsellor who allegedly filmed 6-year-old in washroom works for CBSA
A Mississauga camp counsellor charged with child pornography-related offences after allegedly filming a six-year-old in a washroom is an employee with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP), was in the process of being hired as a police officer.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Calgary
-
'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim
Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.
-
Indigenous youth are ready to learn as national program heads to southern Alberta for the first time
For the first time in its 24 year history, the Outland Youth Employment Program, or OYEP, has made its way to Lethbridge and southern Alberta.
-
'It's all about the food': Taste of Calgary kicks off with almost 90 vendors
The grills are fired up in anticipation of hungry guests at this year's Taste of Calgary, which runs for five days over the August long weekend.
Montreal
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
-
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced after fatal police shooting northeast of Edmonton
An Alberta man has been found guilty for his actions in a chain of events that led up to a fatal police shooting last year.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
This clothing store is opening a second location in Edmonton
Japanese clothing store chain Uniqlo is opening a second location in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay-area woman sentenced for selling drugs to woman who later died
A North Bay-area woman who was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death has instead pled guilty to trafficking.
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle collision near St. Thomas, Ont.
The public is being asked to avoid a section of Talbot Line Thursday evening after a multi-vehicle collision sent four people to hospital.
-
Black Walnut Bakery Cafe to rise from the ashes in Wortley Village with new building
Just months after Wortley Village lost one of its cornerstones to fire, the owners of Black Walnut Bakery Cafe have reached a milestone in their plan to rebuild.
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue
The Manitoba government is planning to continue to run advertisements promoting rebate cheques and some other programs in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 provincial election, despite accusations from the Opposition that it's an unfair use of taxpayer dollars.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado touches down in Ottawa's south end
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down 9 km northwest of Metcalfe Thursday evening, as severe weather moved across the region.
-
OC Transpo, Rideau Transit Group begin work to reposition restraining rails on O-Train line
OC Transpo remains optimistic Ottawa's LRT system will resume on Aug. 14, as work begins to reposition some of the restraining rails at eight locations along the light-rail transit system.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first year-over-year increase in home prices in 10 months.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon mayor says recent spat during budget meeting was about procedure, not sign of greater conflict
Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
Vancouver
-
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
-
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
-
B.C. company fined $755K after discharging ammonia into Fraser River
A cold storage company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been fined $755,000 after pleading guilty to discharging contaminated ammonia into the Fraser River.
Regina
-
Voting begins in 3 Regina area byelections
Byelection voting for three vacant seats in Regina Coronation Park, Lumsden-Morse, and Regina Walsh Acres has begun.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Regina homicide
Police are searching Canada-wide for the suspect in Regina's fifth homicide of 2023.
-
Novice Regina driver slapped with $1,201 ticket after speeding in mom's car: police
A novice driver was slapped with a $1,201 ticket after he was caught speeding on the Regina bypass, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford musician overcomes challenging childhood to perform inspiring songs
Before Jaimey Hamilton discovered the healing power of making music, learning to play the guitar as a child felt like a chore.
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problem-plagued summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
Adams Lake wildfire flares as wind, harsh terrain challenge B.C. on multiple fronts
The operations director at the BC Wildfire Service says firefighters are bracing for a “challenging week” as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist.