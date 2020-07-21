HALIFAX -- Nine people -- including one man who has been hospitalized -- have been displaced by fire at a home in New Glasgow, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire started at the home, which contains three apartments, on Chisholm Street early Tuesday morning.

One man was sent to hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, as well as food, clothing and other essential items, for the other seven adults and one child who escaped the fire without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.