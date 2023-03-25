Man in hospital after Halifax stabbing: police
A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Halifax Saturday.
Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to a report of an injured person on North Street around 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from what are believed to be non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released to the public as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in chocolate factory explosion
An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday killed two people and left five people missing, authorities said. One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.
Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally
Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
Declining suicide rates in Europe may be linked to increased preventative initiatives: report
Within the last decade the total suicide rate among European nations have decreased, according to a new report that says increased suicide prevention initiatives may have helped bring down this death rate.
Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says
The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Toronto
-
Ontario to end program providing health care to uninsured residents
The Ontario government will be ending a program that provides health-care services to uninsured people at the end of the month, something doctors say is extremely concerning for marginalized communities.
-
Police seize 24 stolen vehicles from Halton Region destined for Dubai
Police have recovered 24 vehicles stolen from Halton Region in Morocco.
-
Undercover cops cleared in fatal shooting of armed suspect in Markham, Ont.
Two undercover police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after firing 45 bullets from their guns when faced with two armed suspects in Markham, Ont., killing one and seriously injuring another.
Calgary
-
Body found at Citadel house destroyed by fire on Friday
A man's body has been found at the scene of a Friday fire in northwest Calgary.
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
-
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Montreal
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
About a dozen asylum seekers hoping to start a new life in Canada saw their plans hit a snag on Saturday afternoon when they learned an unofficial crossing between the Canadian and U.S. border no longer offered the safe passage they'd come to expect.
-
Montreal airport authority warns passengers about illegal taxi drivers
Illegal taxi drivers are posing a safety risk for passengers at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, says the city's airport authority (ADM).
Edmonton
-
Fundraiser to support respite, camp programs offered by Children's Autism Services of Edmonton
For the second year in a row, a local salon is leading an autism fundraising and awareness campaign.
-
Ukrainian newcomers taught about Canadian rights, rules to protect themselves
An information session for Ukrainian newcomers about their legal rights and regulations in Canada was held at MacEwan University on Saturday.
-
Free hockey museum celebrating trailblazers pops up in Ice District for the day
The United by Hockey Mobile Museum is part of the NHL’s "Hockey Is For Everyone" initiative, which aims to foster positive change and inclusivity.
Northern Ontario
-
New survey suggests people should check receipts before leaving grocery stores
A survey conducted by the Agri-Foods Analytic Lab at Dalhousie University asked more than fifty-five hundred Canadians whether or not they check their grocery store receipts and what do they find when they do so.
-
W5
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
-
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
London
-
London police warning public of a 'high risk offender'
The London Police Service has issued a public safety warning due to the release of a 'high risk offender.'
-
Concerned citizen helps foil bank fraud scam: Huron County OPP
A concerned citizen is being credited by police for foiling an elaborate bank fraud scam involving prepaid Visa credit cards that targeted an elderly Huron County resident earlier this month.
-
London’s halls of higher learning packed with prospective students for open houses
London, Ont.’s halls of higher learning were jammed with prospective students Saturday. Both Fanshawe College and Western University held spring open houses.
Winnipeg
-
Community group needs help clearing Winnipeg streets of litter
With the spring weather thawing out the city, Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow.
-
Kings dump Jets 4-1, tie franchise mark for points
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and the Los Angeles Kings matched their longest point streak in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.
-
'Go out and have a laugh': Festival of Fools kicks off at The Forks
A beloved circus-themed event has returned to The Forks, offering free children's entertainment for Winnipeggers throughout spring break.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating 'chemical like' odour in Kanata movie theatre
Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call about a strange odour in a theatre on Kanata Avenue just before 12 p.m. Saturday.
-
City considers $13 million grant for new hotel at Ottawa airport
Ottawa taxpayers could provide a $13 million grant to support the construction of a 180-room hotel at the Ottawa International Airport, as part of a program to support the airport's post-pandemic rebound.
-
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Saskatoon
-
'He is very well decorated': Sask. veteran turns 100, honoured by Legion for lifetime of service
The Saskatchewan Royal Legion celebrated one of its members reaching a major milestone this weekend.
-
Suspicious death under investigation: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death.
-
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
Vancouver
-
'It's not just fentanyl anymore': B.C. sets new record high for overdose calls as concerns grow over 'tranq' drug
BC Emergency Health Services says March 22 set a new record for overdose calls province-wide.
-
SFU team looks to tackle climate change with 'energy-harvesting' technology
A Simon Fraser University professor has created a network of the world's greatest energy harvesting experts in an attempt to help tackle climate change.
-
Crews battle 2nd commercial building fire of the day in Vancouver
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a commercial business in East Vancouver for the second time in less than 12 hours Saturday afternoon.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
-
'We are so devastated': Couple asks for relative's ashes to be returned
Leah Radons and her husband Brian are hoping for the return of a loved one's ashes after they were stolen in Regina during a cross-Canada road trip.
-
'Shelter in place': Police operation closes down section of central Regina
Police in Regina advised the public to avoid a section of the city's central neighbourhoods due to a late night operation.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police say repeat offender wanted again
Victoria police are once again looking for William Watts, who they describe as "a high risk to reoffend."
-
Lack of staff leads to more BC Ferries cancellations
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings because of a lack of crew Saturday, including two trips between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland.
-
Federal government, B.C. and Indigenous nation sign care co-ordination deal
The delivery of child and family services grounded in Indigenous culture and community was celebrated Friday in British Columbia's north Okanagan with the signing of the province's first care co-ordination services agreement.