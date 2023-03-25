Man in hospital after Halifax stabbing: police

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Halifax Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to a report of an injured person on North Street around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from what are believed to be non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released to the public as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.