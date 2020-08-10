HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old man from Oromocto, N.B., has died following a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck early Monday morning.

RCMP say shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on Highway 2 near Mazerolle Settlement, N.B.

Police believe the collision occurred when the car, which was travelling westbound in the eastbound lane, collided with a pickup truck travelling eastbound.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 2 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing and an RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.