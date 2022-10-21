Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hope River, P.E.I.

A man has died after a car and SUV collided in Hope River, P.E.I., Friday morning.

Queens District RCMP and other first responders responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 224 around 7 a.m.

Police believe the driver of the SUV, which was headed eastbound, crossed the centerline and collided with the westbound car.

Police say the 47-year-old driver, and sole occupant, of the car died at the scene from his injuries. An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the SUV was taken to hospital with what officers believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Route 224 was reduced to one lane for about four hours, but has since reopened.

The P.E.I. Coroner's officer is assisting in the investigation.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.