Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Elsipogtog First Nation
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 7:59AM AST
A man has died following a two-vehicle collision near Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 116 around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police say it appears a vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene. Police say he was a 27-year-old man from Birch Ridge.
The 34-year-old female driver of the first vehicle was taken to hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.