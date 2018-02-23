

CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a two-vehicle collision near Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 116 around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police say it appears a vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene. Police say he was a 27-year-old man from Birch Ridge.

The 34-year-old female driver of the first vehicle was taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.