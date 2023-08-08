Man shot, teens arrested in early morning incident: Saint John police

Police in Saint John say a 30-year-old man was allegedly shot early Tuesday morning.

The Saint John Police Force says its officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:51 a.m. in the 200 block of Duke Street South and found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to hospital to be treated for injuries and has since been released.

Police have arrested two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, and say one of the 15-year-olds was in possession of a firearm.

No charges have been laid.

Police are asking witnesses who were in the area to come forward with information that may help the investigation.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

