Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Halifax Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 6500 block of Bayers Road around 6 p.m.

Police say the 33-year-old man was crossing Bayers Road between Connolly Street and Connaught Avenue when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Investigators don't believe the pedestrian was using a marked or unmarked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the collision is under investigation.