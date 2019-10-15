HALIFAX – A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided near Bridgewater, N.S.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 325 in Whynotts Settlement, N.S., at 9 p.m. Monday.

The driver of one vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Hebbs Cross, N.S., was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 25-year-old woman from Maitland, N.S., was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 325 was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.