HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Halifax bus shelter Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to bus shelter in the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues at 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was taken to hospital.

Police haven’t released any other details, including any details about a possible suspect.

Connaught Avenue was closed to traffic between Windsor and Regent streets overnight and Monday morning as investigators remained on scene.

The scene was released and the street reopened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.

Forensic ident officers @HfxRegPolice on the scene of a shooting at a bus shelter on Connaught near Chisholm. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/xhZ1YQlPYq — Heidi Petracek (@HeidiPCTV) January 27, 2020