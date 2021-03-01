HALIFAX -- RCMP in Eskasoni say there is no longer a risk to the public after a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Sunday night.

RCMP say at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Feb. 28, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Eskasoni.

Police say one man was shot through the window of the home. He was injured and transported to hospital.

RCMP say at 12:30 a.m., they received a second report of a shots fired in the community, but determined the report to not be substantiated.

Residents were initially asked to remain in their homes with doors locked and report any suspicious activity to police. However, just before 8 a.m., police said they now believe the incident was isolated and there was no longer a risk to the public.

Update 7:55 a.m. #Eskasoni RCMP are investigating an isolated shooting incident. Police believe there is no longer a risk to the public. The victim has suffered non-life threating injuries. An update will be provided later today. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 1, 2021

In a statement posted to Facebook, Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said all businesses under the umbrella of the band will be closed March 1, which includes all schools, the band office, health centre and fitness centre.

For precautionary reasons All businesses under the umbrella of the band will be closed March 1st, 2021. (all schools,... Posted by Saqmaw Leroy Jown Denny on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.