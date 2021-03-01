Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Eskasoni, N.S.; police investigating
Residents of Eskasoni, Nova Scotia are being asked to stay inside their homes with their doors locked, as police investigate a shooting that sent a man to hospital on Sunday night.
HALIFAX -- RCMP in Eskasoni say there is no longer a risk to the public after a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Sunday night.
RCMP say at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Feb. 28, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Eskasoni.
Police say one man was shot through the window of the home. He was injured and transported to hospital.
RCMP say at 12:30 a.m., they received a second report of a shots fired in the community, but determined the report to not be substantiated.
Residents were initially asked to remain in their homes with doors locked and report any suspicious activity to police. However, just before 8 a.m., police said they now believe the incident was isolated and there was no longer a risk to the public.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said all businesses under the umbrella of the band will be closed March 1, which includes all schools, the band office, health centre and fitness centre.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.