Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moncton

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Saint John, N.B., has been arrested.

The Saint John Police Force says 34-year-old William Hayward was taken into custody in Moncton around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The warrant for Hayward’s arrest was issued Aug. 10 after police say he violated the conditions of a statutory release.

The Saint John Police Force says Hayward had been living at a community correctional centre in the city.

Hayward is serving a two-year sentence for robbery, three counts of failing to comply with probation, and two counts for offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.