N.S. premier calls on DFO to step up enforcement of illegal fishing

The lucrative lobster fishery in Nova Scotia generates hundreds of millions of dollars for the provincial economy each year, but illegal fishing and lobster sales on the black market dominated discussions at the legislature this week.

Premier Tim Houston addressed the issue on Friday, citing rising arson, threats, and violence at wharves in the province’s southwest region, which he argued is linked to illegal harvesting, including sales of lobster to illegal buyers in the area and in the United States.

Houston criticized Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) for what he described as lax enforcement.

“We’re hearing from people on the front lines that a lot more needs to be done on enforcement,” said Houston. “The community is concerned; there’s a lot of fear, and the amount of illegal activity is pretty frightening and shocking.”

Houston said the province has stepped up resources on the ground where they can but reiterated it’s time for the federal government to step up.

In a letter, Houston urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to direct the minister of Fisheries and Oceans to address the illegal fishery underway in Nova Scotia, particularly in the southwest region, which is threatening the sustainability of the industry and public safety, he said.

In response, DFO issued a statement Monday saying enforcement measures are in place, from compliance and awareness campaigns to making arrests and the seizing unauthorized catches, equipment, and vessels.

“For absolute clarity, fisheries enforcement activity in the Maritimes Region is active, and to suggest otherwise is false. Fishery officers throughout the region continue to patrol by sea, land, and air,” said the statement.

The DFO declined an interview request with CTV News and referred back to the statement, which said emphasized enforcement work is underway.

“Fishery officers take a variety of enforcement approaches. So enforcement activity is not always visible, and it may not look the way people want or expect it to look,” read the statement.

West Nova MP Chris d’Entremont, who represents the area that includes the lucrative lobster fishing grounds in St. Mary’s Bay, agreed with Houston, suggesting DFO enforcement needs to increase.

“There aren’t enough officers in Southwest Nova,” said d’Entremont. “They need to bring in more from elsewhere.

“We need officers on the water, on the wharves, and a better grip on how much lobster is being taken from this area."

d’Entremont added if DFO is enforcing the law, they need to prove it because the community is losing faith.

“People feel they (DFO) aren’t taking this seriously,” said d’Entremont. “And if they are doing the work, they need to show it.”

Liberal opposition leader Zach Churchill urged both levels of government to stop finger-pointing and work together.

“The federal government has jurisdiction on the water to stop illegal fishing, but the province is responsible for what happens on the land and ensuring that buyers aren’t purchasing illegal lobster,” said Churchill. “And to be honest, neither government is doing enough right now to deal with the situation.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.