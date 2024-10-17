Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.

A warrant was issued for 31-year-old Ryan Cail on Sept. 26.

The Saint John Police Force says Cail breached the conditions of his statutory release when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre.

He is serving a two-year, 11-month sentence for convictions of:

robbery with a firearm

possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

failure to comply with a probation order

possession of property obtained by crime

being unlawfully at large

Police say Cail was arrested in Moncton, N.B., on Saturday and remains in custody.

