    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

    Ryan Cail is pictured. (Saint John Police Force) Ryan Cail is pictured. (Saint John Police Force)
    Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.

    A warrant was issued for 31-year-old Ryan Cail on Sept. 26.

    The Saint John Police Force says Cail breached the conditions of his statutory release when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre.

    He is serving a two-year, 11-month sentence for convictions of:

    • robbery with a firearm
    • possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order
    • failure to comply with a probation order
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • being unlawfully at large

    Police say Cail was arrested in Moncton, N.B., on Saturday and remains in custody.

