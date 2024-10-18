ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia

    Justin Ray Rushton is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP) Justin Ray Rushton is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A Glenholme man is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to offences that occurred in Great Village Thursday night says Nova Scotia RCMP.

    According to a news release Friday, police are on the search for 30-year-old Justin Ray Rushton, who is facing a number of charges including:

    •  possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    •  break and entering with intent
    •  uttering threats
    •  mischief
    •  theft of motor vehicle

    Rushton is described by police as being five-foot-11, weighing around 180 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be travelling in a white Ford F-350 with a Nova Scotia license plate reading “GZW70.”

    Police have made several attempts to find Rushton, but were unsuccessful.

    Anyone with information on Rushton’s whereabouts is asked to refrain from approaching him, and to call the RCMP at 902-896-5000, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News