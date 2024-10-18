Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia

A Glenholme man is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to offences that occurred in Great Village Thursday night says Nova Scotia RCMP.

According to a news release Friday, police are on the search for 30-year-old Justin Ray Rushton, who is facing a number of charges including:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

break and entering with intent

uttering threats

mischief

theft of motor vehicle

Rushton is described by police as being five-foot-11, weighing around 180 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be travelling in a white Ford F-350 with a Nova Scotia license plate reading “GZW70.”

Police have made several attempts to find Rushton, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Rushton’s whereabouts is asked to refrain from approaching him, and to call the RCMP at 902-896-5000, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

