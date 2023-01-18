Man, woman arrested after drugs valued over $123,000 seized: Saint John police

A man and woman have been arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit started its investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl and crystal meth, dubbed "Operation Reaper," in December 2022.

Following a six-week investigation, police arrested a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man on Tuesday.

Following the arrest, searches of the suspects and a residence on Britain Street resulted in the seizure of approximately:

235 grams of a substance believed to be coloured fentanyl

3.96 grams of a substance believed to be raw fentanyl

560 tablets of a substance believed to be Xanax

43.7 grams of a substance believed to be crystal meth

Police say the total approximate street value of the drugs seized is $123,443.

Police say a 12-gauge shotgun, about $1,500 in Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia were also seized during the search.

Both accused appeared in court on Wednesday and did not enter pleas, according to Saint John police.

The 22-year-old woman has been charged with:

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and alprazolam

one count of unlawful storage of a firearm

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

She is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with:

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and alprazolam

one count of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

one count of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

one count of unlawful storage of a firearm

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 6 to set a date for a bail hearing.

"The Integrated Enforcement Unit (I.E.U.) currently consists of officers from the Saint John Police, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, and New Brunswick Justice and Public Safety," read a release from the Saint John Police Force Wednesday.