HALIFAX -- A man and a woman have been sentenced for dozens of charges related to a crime spree across southeastern New Brunswick and the Fredericton area.

Mounties say a rash of incidents in the Grand Bay-Westfield, Hampton, Sussex, Riverview, Saint John, and Fredericton led officers to identify two persons of interest in connection with the investigation.

In late April, RCMP says they arrested a 28-year-old man and 26-year-old woman in Berryton, N.B. following a report of a stolen pickup truck from Welsford, N.B.

Following the arrests, Kyle Sheldon Dallon of Willow Grove, N.B. was charged with 26 offences, and Allyson Breanna Hodgson, also of Willow Grove, was charged with 19 offences, including theft, mischief, assault, flight from peace officer, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

On August 18, Dallon was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, and Hodgson was sentenced to two years in prison.

"This is why it is so important for members of the public to report crimes to police," Sgt. Marie-Eve Gingras of the Sussex RCMP detachment, said in a release.

"With this information, we are able to identify trends in crimes being committed in our communities, determine those responsible, and ensure they are brought to justice."

Police say anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal activity in their neighbourhood, is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.