Many N.S. schools closed, cleanup underway after heavy snow from nor'easter

A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning, resulting in a snow day for many students.

The snowfall has stopped for most of mainland Nova Scotia and will continue in Cape Breton into the afternoon, with cleanup efforts ongoing across the province.

It’s expected the Sydney, N.S., area will see some of the highest snowfall totals. Preliminary reports indicate some drifts in the area are more than 30 cm large.

All school boards in the province are affected by closures, cancellations, bus changes and delayed openings. Many universities also delayed opening.

Provincial government offices in Pictou, Antigonish and Cape Breton delayed opening until 11 a.m.

TRAVEL

The Halifax Regional Municipality enforced its overnight winter parking ban from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. The city says crews continue to plow and apply de-icing materials to streets and sidewalks across the municipality.

A couple Halifax Transit bus routes were put on a snow plan early Tuesday morning.

Marine Atlantic made changes to its crossings on Monday in anticipation of the storm. The North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing scheduled for 11:15 p.m. Monday is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. The Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Monday will depart at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia Department of Public Works said low visibility and upwards of 45 cm of snow was reported on Highway 104 in Richmond County just after 4 a.m.

511 says the Englishtown Ferry has been suspended.

Transit Cape Breton has delayed operations for the morning and part of the afternoon. The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says staff will monitor conditions and re-evaluate the situation at 3 p.m.. Winter parking regulations are also in effect in the CBRM. Street parking during and within two hours of snowfall is not permitted.

Several departures and arrivals at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport have been either cancelled or delayed.

POWER

As of noon, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 18 outages. According to the utility’s outage map, the cause of the outages is being investigated, with the exception of an outage outside Mahone Bay, N.S., which is reportedly due to planned maintenance.