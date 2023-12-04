ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Many N.S. schools closed, thousands without power due to heavy snow

    A Cat machine clears snow in Dartmouth, N.S., on Dec. 4, 2023. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) A Cat machine clears snow in Dartmouth, N.S., on Dec. 4, 2023. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

    Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning.

    The snow started to fall Sunday night and is expected to continue through Monday evening for eastern regions of the province.

    WEATHER ALERTS

    A snowfall warning is in place across most of mainland Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton.

    The warning says 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected.

    “The snow will be mixed with or change to rain along parts of the coast where northeast winds blow onshore,” a statement from Environment Canada reads.

    A special weather statement is also in effect in Cumberland County – Minas Shore and Cumberland County North and Cobequid Pass, where heavy snow is likely over higher terrain.

    Both statements warn road conditions may become hazardous due to accumulating snow.

    Several vehicles were off the road during the morning commute in the Halifax area where roads were slick and snow-covered. A transport truck could also be seen in a median near Enfield on Highway 102.

    A transport truck is pictured in a median near Enfield, N.S., on Dec. 4, 2023. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

    Halifax Regional Police urged drivers to delay travel if possible Monday morning and to use caution while walking or driving due to the hazardous conditions.

    Police in Saint John, N.B., also warned of slippery, snow packed roads. The Saint John Police Force said there have been numerous collisions throughout the city.

    SCHOOLS

    Monday is a snow day for many school boards in Nova Scotia. Schools in Shelburne, Yarmouth and Cape Breton remain open.

    There were no school closures in New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island.

    POWER

    As of 11 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting 116 active outages affecting around 2,700 customers. There were nearly 20,000 customers affected earlier Monday morning.

    Nova Scotia Power says its crews are responding to outages caused by high winds and heavy snow.

    “Travel on many roads is slow due to poor and worsening weather conditions, but our crews are restoring power where it’s safe to do so,” the utility posted on X.

    Restoration times vary by community, according to the Nova Scotia Power outages map.

    TRANSPORTATION

    There are a handful of delayed and cancelled flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

    Kings Transit Authority in the Annapolis Valley says all routes are cancelled.

