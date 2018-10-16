

As of Oct. 17, recreational cannabis will be legal across Canada. But before you rush out to your nearest cannabis retailer, make sure you know the rules and regulations around purchasing and consuming the drug.

NOVA SCOTIA

Who can buy and smoke recreational cannabis?

Anyone 19 and over can purchase, consume, and possess recreational cannabis.

How much can I grow/possess?

You can have up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or equivalent on you in public.

There are no restrictions on how much you can keep in your home.

You can grow up to four cannabis plants per household. However, some municipalities may pass additional bylaws that further restrict cultivation, so check your local bylaws first.

Where can I buy recreational cannabis?

At a special NSLC Cannabis store located within the following NSLC stores: Amherst Mall, Antigonish, Dufferin Street in Bridgewater, Portland Street in Dartmouth, Joseph Howe Drive and Clyde Street in Halifax, Downsview Plaza in Lower Sackville, New Minas, Sydney River, Court Street in Truro, Yarmouth, and east side New Glasgow.

You can purchase cannabis online through the NSLC, but you must have an access code to make an online purchase. You must present a photo ID at any NSLC store in order to obtain an access code.

No one under the age of 19 will be allowed inside an NSLC Cannabis store.

What products are available for purchase?

The NSLC will be selling dried and fresh cannabis, cannabis oil, pre-rolls and accessories. Seeds and cannabis oil will not be available on Oct. 17, but will be added to inventory as soon as they are available.

Where can I smoke it?

You can use cannabis in the privacy of your home.

If you rent, your landlord may put rules in place around growing or smoking cannabis.

Cannabis falls under Nova Scotia’s Smoke-free Places Act, which requires that all indoor workplaces and public places, outdoor licensed areas and patios of all restaurants, lounges, beverage rooms and cabarets be smoke-free.

Municipalities may pass bylaws that put additional restrictions in place, so check your local bylaws before consuming cannabis in public.

Cannabis and cars:

Drivers cannot be impaired or use cannabis while driving any kind of vehicle.

Passengers cannot use cannabis in any form while in a vehicle.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle, but it must be kept in a closed, sealed package and out of reach of anyone inside the vehicle.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Who can buy and smoke recreational cannabis?

Anyone 19 and over can possess, purchase, and consume recreational cannabis.

How much can I grow/possess?

You can have up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or equivalent in your possession when outside your home.

There are no restrictions on how much you can keep in your home.

You can grow up to four plants at your primary residence. However, some municipalities may pass additional bylaws that further restrict cultivation, so check your local bylaws first.

Where can I buy recreational cannabis?

At Cannabis NB stores in Bathurst, Campbellton, Dieppe, Edmundston, Fredericton, Miramichi, Moncton, Oromocto, Perth-Andover, Richibucto, Rothesay, Sackville, Saint John, Shediac, Old Ridge, Sussex, and Tracadie.

You can purchase cannabis online through Cannabis NB. No one under the age of 19 will be able to order online or accept online orders.

No one under the age of 19 will be allowed inside a Cannabis NB store.

What products are available for purchase?

Cannabis NB will be selling dried flowers, extracts, pre-rolled joints and accessories.

Where can I smoke it?

You can use cannabis in the privacy of your home or backyard.

If you want to consume cannabis in someone else’s home, you must ask the homeowner for permission.

You cannot consume cannabis in a public place.

If you rent, your landlord may put rules in place around growing or smoking cannabis. However, landlords cannot restrict overall cannabis consumption.

Cannabis and cars:

Drivers cannot be impaired or use cannabis of any kind while driving any kind of vehicle.

Passengers cannot use cannabis in any form inside a vehicle, moving or not.

There are no restrictions in place for how individuals transport cannabis.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Who can buy and smoke recreational cannabis?

Anyone 19 and over can purchase, consume, and possess recreational cannabis.

How much can I grow/possess?

You can have up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or equivalent on you in public.

There is no limit on how much cannabis you may keep in your residence.

Each household is allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants.

Where can I buy recreational cannabis?

There are four PEI Cannabis stores: Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague, and West Prince.

Purchases can also be made online through the PEI Cannabis website.

What products are available for purchase?

Products will include cannabis flower, cannabis oil, and cannabis accessories.

Where can I smoke it?

You can smoke cannabis in the privacy of your home and the yard attached to a private home.

You can consume cannabis on vacant land, with the consent of the land owner.

You can’t smoke cannabis in a workplace or on public property.

If you rent, your landlord may put rules in place around growing or smoking cannabis.

Check local bylaws for additional restrictions.

Cannabis and cars:

Drivers cannot be impaired or use cannabis while driving any kind of vehicle.

Passengers cannot consume cannabis while in a vehicle.

Cannabis must be out of reach of the driver when being transported in a vehicle.

