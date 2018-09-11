

CTV Atlantic





A Marine Atlantic ferry came to the rescue of three people after their fishing boat caught fire Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Marine Atlantic says a distress call came in around 10 p.m.

The MV Leif Ericson responded to the fishing boat, which was 50 miles south of Port aux Basques, N.L.

The captain and two crew members were on board the fishing boat at the time. One man was taken to hospital in Newfoundland and later released.

The individuals are on board the ferry, which is currently en route to North Sydney. It is expected to dock at 1 p.m.

The fishing boat is based out of Cape Breton’s We'koqma'q First Nation.