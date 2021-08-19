MONCTON -- Marissa Shephard has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and arson in her second trial for the 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie.

Shephard was originally found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Wylie, who was tied to a chair and stabbed nearly 200 times in December 2015.

The court later overturned that conviction due to errors committed during her 2018 jury trial. In June, Shephard pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson in connection with Wylie’s death.

“I’m very sorry for what happened…I’m just sorry,” said Shephard, who only briefly glanced at Wylie’s family sitting front row in the courtroom.

It was an emotional morning at the Moncton Law Courts on Thursday, as Wylie’s family read victim impact statements.

“I once believed that monsters were make-believe. Now I know they live in real life,” read Angela Wylie, Baylee Wylie’s aunt.

On Thursday, Shephard was brought into the courtroom, wearing all black and a mask, and seemed to show no emotion while Wylie’s aunt read from a prepared statement in front of the court.

Barely holding back tears, Angela Wylie described the phone call she received, informing her of her nephew’s death.

“2,072 days have passed since I heard his voice, since I've held him, kissed him on his warm cheek,” said Wylie, as the judge offered her tissues.

Justice Jean-Paul Oullette agreed with the Crown’s joint recommendation of 12 years in prison for manslaughter, and three years for arson served concurrently.

Shephard, who has been detained since March 1, 2016, will be credited 1.5 days for every day served. She has been in custody for a total of five years and 173 days.

Shephard was also given a lifetime ban on owning a firearm and ammunition, and was ordered to have no contact with members of Wylie’s family.

Court documents released in June show that Shephard admitted to participating in the attack, but says she did so because she was afraid for her own safety.

According to earlier court documents, the victim, Shephard, and two other young men gathered at her home for "some drug-fueled excitement" that ended tragically with Wylie being tied to a chair, beaten and stabbed repeatedly with a variety of weapons.

Shephard, who was 20 at the time of her arrest, was the third person convicted in Wylie's murder.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2016, while Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disrespect for human life. Both received life sentences.

