A young woman found guilty in the violent stabbing death of a Moncton teenager has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Marissa Shephard was sentenced Friday in Moncton provincial court.

"Baylee Wylie was, quite simply, tortured to death,” said Justice Zoel Dionne during Shephard’s sentencing hearing.

The 22-year-old woman was found guilty in May of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in connection with the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. Court heard that he had been tied to a chair, beaten, and stabbed about 200 times.

Wylie’s aunt, Angela Wylie, read a victim impact statement in court Friday.

“The loss has been unmeasurable,” she told the court.

After the decision was handed down, Wylie did not wish to comment.

"We're not going to make a comment," she said. "We prefer to you have some time to digest everything."

Shephard was also sentenced to three years for arson, minus time served.

Crown Prosecutor Annie St. Jacques credited investigators for providing her with a solid case.

“We have a very good police team who worked very hard on that file,” she said.

Two other people are behind bars for their role in Wylie’s death.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November 2016 of first-degree murder and arson. He was sentenced in January 2017 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Baylee Wylie's mother and grandfather declined to submit victim impact statements as they did at the sentencing hearings for Noel and Morningstar.

Wylie’s aunt did read her statement to the court, breaking down while doing so.

"Telling my sister that her baby was gone, that moment is something that I can never erase from my memory," she told the court.

A handcuffed Shephard didn't react.

During his submission, defence council Gilles Lemieux said Shephard regrets what she did.

He added that she has lost the chance to be a mother to her son.

Baylee Wylie's mother then left the courtroom crying.

Lemieux says there were larger, societal factors that played a role in this crime.

“Everybody knows the kids were full of drugs, they were street kids,” Lemieux said. “There were drugs, alcohol, prostitution and every manner of problem, and were it not for those issues, maybe we wouldn't be here today.”

Judge Dionne ordered Shephard to submit a DNA sample. She is also subject to a weapons prohibition.

Shephard declined an offer to address the court prior to hearing her sentence.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.