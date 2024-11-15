Maritime gas prices decrease slightly

The price of gas and diesel decreased slightly overnight for all three Maritime provinces.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 0.7 cents in Nova Scotia. The new minimum price in the Halifax area is now 155.7 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline is now 157.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 1.4 cents, bringing the minimum price to 171.9 cents per litre.

The new minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 173.9 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

On P.E.I., the price of regular self-serve decreased by 1.7 cents. The new minimum price is now 163.8 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 0.6 cents. The new minimum price is 181.8 cents per litre on the island.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick decreased by 0.1 cents. The new maximum price is 160.5 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 0.6 cents, bringing the maximum price to 177.4 cents per litre.