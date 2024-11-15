ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Maritime gas prices decrease slightly

    Share

    The price of gas and diesel decreased slightly overnight for all three Maritime provinces.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 0.7 cents in Nova Scotia. The new minimum price in the Halifax area is now 155.7 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline is now 157.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 1.4 cents, bringing the minimum price to 171.9 cents per litre.

    The new minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 173.9 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    On P.E.I., the price of regular self-serve decreased by 1.7 cents. The new minimum price is now 163.8 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 0.6 cents. The new minimum price is 181.8 cents per litre on the island.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick decreased by 0.1 cents. The new maximum price is 160.5 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 0.6 cents, bringing the maximum price to 177.4 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Novice driver charged after police officer struck in sarnia

      Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, two officers were walking back to their cruisers, which ere parked on the shoulder of the road with running lights, when they saw an oncoming vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly veer off the roadway, around the parked cruisers, and into the grass ditch area where the officers were standing.

    • Youth under arrest after robbery in south London

      Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News