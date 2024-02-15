ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Maritime school closures for Thursday

    School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Nova Scotia

    New Brunswick

    • There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

    Prince Edward Island

    • Public Schools Branch: The Souris, Morell, Montague, Bluefield and Charlottetown families of schools are closed for the day. Three Oaks, Kensington, Kinkora and Westisle families are on a one-hour delay.
    • French Language School Board: École Évangéline, École Pierre-Chiasson and École-sur-Mer are on a one-hour delay. Classes are cancelled for École Saint-Augustin, Ecole La-Belle-Cloche and École François-Buote.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Several Los Angeles firefighters hurt in explosion

    Several Los Angeles City firefighters have been injured in an explosion and at least two are in critical condition, the department said Thursday. The firefighters were responding to a semi-truck with pressurized cylinders on fire when the explosion occurred.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News