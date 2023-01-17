Maritimer of the Month: N.S. volunteer gives the gift of music

The pandemic has been tough on long-term care homes, but a dedicated volunteer at Northwood in Halifax keeps toes tapping.

Jim Francis has been a volunteer at the senior residence and assisted-living facility for over 16 years.

During that time, he’s taken on many roles, including a musical performer and a radio broadcaster for the Northwood Broadcasting Club.

“You know you can rely on him,” said volunteer coordinator Ruth-Ellen Jackson. “If the broadcasting club has a problem with their tech, or if a broadcaster is not able to come in, he’s the one that fills-in on that shift.”

Jackson says providing entertainment and social events to residents has been difficult with continued restrictions in place following the pandemic.

“We did have trouble after the pandemic bringing people back together,” said Jackson. “We finally have got people coming back enjoying themselves. It was really Jim who helped to do that; we couldn’t have done it without him.”

Francis performs weekly at Northwood with different bands under a variety of aliases like ‘The Elderly Bros’ and ‘Triple Play.’

Residents say Francis is always providing joy, laughter and great tunes – through the good times, and bad.

“We come whenever Jim is playing,” said Paulette Dann, a resident of Northwood Towers. “Many people were isolated in their apartments [during the pandemic]. This is a great way to get people out. We have a lot of fun and a lot of laughs. It’s a great release.”

Linda Furlought, president of the Northwood Broadcasting Club (NWBC), says Francis takes on any role that needs to be filled – from scheduling coordinator to radio tech guru.

“He leads by example in the sense of his commitment,” said Furlought. “It doesn’t matter the weather. If Jim has a shift at NWBC, he’s always here.”

The avid volunteer says he does it for the greater good of the community.

“You do it because you love to do it,” said Francis. “I love to be able to give back what I’ve been given in my life.”

Francis was presented with CTV Atlantic’s Maritimer of the Month plaque for January 2023.

If you know someone deserving of our Maritimer of the Month award, we want to hear about it!

It doesn’t matter how old they are, the nature of the good deed they’ve done, or what part of the region they live in — we want your ideas!

Please send your nomination to:

maritimer@ctv.ca

or

Maritimer of the Month

P.O. Box 1653

Halifax, N.S.

B3J 2Z4