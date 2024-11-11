Maritimers mark Remembrance Day under grey, rainy skies

Thousands of Maritimers turned out in wet weather Monday to remember those who have served, and continue to serve, in Canada's armed forces for Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day services were held across the region, though some moved indoors due to rain. The service in Eastern Passage, N.S., which is home to many military members from 12 Wing Shearwater, was among those moved inside to the local legion.

All schools and government offices and many businesses are closed across the region. A list of closures can be found here.

The leaders of Nova Scotia's top political parties have also paused their election campaigning for the day.

Several hundred people attended the Remembrance Day ceremony in Halifax's Grand Parade on Nov. 11, 2024, despite steady rain and strong wind. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic)

Halifax and Dartmouth

Despite steady rain and strong winds, several hundred people attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at Halifax’s Grand Parade.

This marks the first year the service returned to Grand Parade. Royal Canadian Legion members were forced to relocate last year’s ceremony to a location in Dartmouth, N.S., because a homeless tent encampment was occupying the ceremony space.

Joanne Geddes, district commander of the Nova Scotia and Nunavut legions, said she was touched to see how many people of all ages paid their respects.

"I get goosebumps. I well up," said Geddes of hearing the bands play and cannons rings out. "It's emotional in a good way, in a sad way."

Hundreds of people also attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at The Memorial in Point Pleasant Park to pay special tribute to the men and women who died while serving at sea, whether in the Royal Canadian Navy or in the merchant service.

Thousands of poppies adorned the cenotaph at Sullivan's Pond in Dartmouth, N.S., where more than 1,000 people gathered in persistent rain Monday morning. Residents of the Oakwood Terrace Nursing Home and other volunteers knitted and crocheted the poppies, in what has become an annual tradition.

As for the weather, those in attendance said coping with the rain was the least they could do to honour the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, who have fought for our country and given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.

Wreaths are seen at Carmichael Park in New Glasgow, N.S., following the Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11, 2024. (Emma Convey/CTV Atlantic)

New Glasgow, N.S.

A large crowd gathered at Carmichael Park in New Glasgow, N.S., to remember those who served and continue to serve.

Veterans said, despite the weather, it was one of their larger Remembrance Day turnouts, which meant a lot.

Among those who attended the ceremony was veteran Charles MacIsaac, who served more than 25 years with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

Veterans attend a Remembrance Day service at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., on Nov. 11, 2024. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)

Sydney, N.S.

People gathered at Centre 200 in Sydney for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s official Remembrance Day ceremony. It was hosted this year by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 128 in Whitney Pier, N.S.

Roughly half of the lower bowl of the 5,000-seat arena was curtained off, and people filled many, but not all, of the seats that were allotted. Veterans and legion members paraded to the arena down Prince Street in Sydney before the event in overcast weather that saw the rain hold off.

About a thousand people attended the Remembrance Day ceremony in Fredericton at the provincial cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2024. (CTV/Nick Moore)

Fredericton

In Fredericton, a ceremony at the provincial cenotaph brought out about 1,000 people.

A gun salute was fired from the north side of the city, corresponding with the ceremony in the capital downtown.

A parade of veterans, soldiers, cadets, and youth groups began the ceremony under heavy rain.

Charlottetown

Remembrance Day ceremonies took place in Charlottetown this morning. Streets in front of province house and the surrounding area were closed as many residents braved the wet and cold for over 40 minutes to pay their respects.

Dignitaries in attendance included Island Lieutenant Governor Doctor Wassim Salamoun, and local MP Sean Casey.

Silver Cross Mother Maureen Anderson pictured next to photographs of her two sons, Sgt. Ron Anderson and Sgt. Ryan Anderson. (Sarah Plowman / CTV News)

Silver Cross Mother is from N.B.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon paid their respects during a ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

They were joined by this year's Silver Cross Mother, Maureen Anderson, who is from New Brunswick. Anderson’s two sons, Sgt. Ron Anderson and Sgt. Ryan Anderson, both served in Afghanistan. They both died after a battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Maureen Anderson represented the mothers left behind by service members killed in the line of duty.

Flypasts across Atlantic Canada

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) planned flypasts at 17 locations in Atlantic Canada.

RCAF helicopters were scheduled to fly at low altitudes over ceremonies in McAdam, N.B., and Happy Valley-Goose Bay in central Labrador.

Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were set to fly over 15 communities across Nova Scotia.

Some of those communities include Halifax, Dartmouth, Bridgewater, Chester, Lunenburg and Mahone Bay.

Halifax light show

The Downtown Halifax Business Commission says a Remembrance Day Light Show will be projected onto the former Halifax Memorial Library from 5:30 - 11 p.m. Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press, CTV Atlantic's Emma Convey, Ryan MacDonald, Nick Moore and Paul DeWitt.