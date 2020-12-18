HALIFAX -- Maritimers are normally generous and it seems this year that there are more acts of kindness than ever before -- perhaps a reflection of what's been a tough year for many.

From giving trees in Pictou County, offering free essentials to those in need, to students at M. Gerald Teed School in Saint John, crafting giant Christmas cards for long-term care residents affected by COVID-19, holiday acts of kindness are flooding social media feeds -- and filling hearts.

For Evan Phinney, there's been overwhelming support for the blood drive in her father's name.

Bruce Phinney died of a rare blood cancer last year on Christmas Day.

"Dad was very involved in the community and always gave back," said Phinney.

The family is asking for blood donations in his memory, to give back what he needed most.

"People are coming out of the woodwork, high school friends, people who went to university with him, it was very overwhelming in the most positive way," Phinney said.

In Nova Scotia's Colchester County, hit hard by April's massacre, another act of kindness is catching on.

Random gifts of appreciation are being made in the name of Kristen Beaton, the VON worker who was killed in the tragedy along with her unborn child.

Now, people are paying it forward in her memory.

"A customer of ours, Curtis, came in and purchased some gift cards with the intention to give them out as a random act of kindness, with the 'kiss from Kris,'" said Cafe owner Kim Cooke.

VON continuing care assistant Melissa Daye thought a piece of paper on her windshield was a ticket, but it was something else.

"There was a gift certificate to Jimolly's Bakery, and three stickers that said, 'a kiss from Kris,'" said Daye. "It was really, really beautiful."

In Bridgewater, more than a 100 teddy bears are ready for delivery to area fire stations. It's a donation from a local businesswoman to comfort children at fire scenes.

"As soon as we can find a good day, we're gonna safely deliver them personally to them," said Evan Dahl, a Scotia Business Centre emergency dispatcher.

During a difficult year, with losses compounded by the challenges of the pandemic, mental health experts say giving back goes both ways.

"When we do an altruistic act, or when we do an act of kindness for someone, it actually benefits us almost as much and in some cases more than it does the person we're being kind towards," said Jacqueline Roche, a clinical psychologist with Health P.E.I.

Last year, Halifax native Alex Livingston claimed third place -- and a big piece of the prize pool – in the World Series of Poker.

So, last night, he sent out a tweet, offering to help families in Nova Scotia struggling to buy presents this year.

"I just wanted to help give some of that back to the community," Livingston said.

He's helped seven families so far.

"I'm hoping that, you know, as I start to hit my capacity, other people can step in and help as well, and that it kinds of create a snowball effect," Livingston said.

Roche says giving back can actually help lift spirits for anyone who is feeling challenged or down. So, she says, while it may seem difficult to pull yourself up to pitch in, she says the benefits of giving are clear.