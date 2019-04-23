

CTV Atlantic





As the investigation continues into the devastating-attacks in Sri Lanka, people around the world continue to mourn the senseless loss of life.

A number of events are now in the works here in our region so people can come together and share their sorrow.

“It was shocking and it was unexpected,” said Vishva Dandhurebandara.“We've been through a lot as a nation, because we just got out from decades of war in 2009. It's been 10 years now, so, we didn't see this coming.”

Hundreds are now confirmed dead in the Easter Sunday bombing.

Although stunned by the news from home, officials from the Sri Lanka Canada Association for the Atlantic region say there doesn't appear to be a connection to families here.

“So far, I haven't heard of any family, who has been directly affected by this and you know, I haven't heard that a family member or close relative has already been killed or affected otherwise by this badly,” said Wimal Rankaduwa.

Despite the less than ideal weather this week, a series of candlelight vigils have been organized, as a way to mournthe victims and stand with the Sri Lankan community.

“We are all in a shock because we are a few thousand miles away from our country,” said Dandhurebandara. “So, we all have our loved ones there.”

In Halifax, there was a vigil on Tuesday night at Victoria Park and another at the Maritime Christian College in Charlottetown.

On Wednesday, there will be one outside the public library in Truro.

“The reason why we are doing it is just to make sure that we mourn and, you know, remember those who fell,” said Wimal Ramkabuwa.

Although disturbing, experts say it's important to remember this type of event is relatively rare.

“It's extremely hard to predict and they're also extremely rare events,” said Kevin Quigleyof the MacEachen Institute for Public Policy and Governance.“So, when they happen, we're sort of caught off guard and surprised, there's a huge, dramatic, element to it, it's sort of engaging to people, engaging in the sense that people drawn to it and fascinated by the tragedy of it.”

The investigation into the deadly attack continues.

Members of the Maritime Sri Lankan community say they're grateful for the support they've been receiving, as they deal with the aftermath of a terrible event at home that's shocked and saddened millions around the world.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.