Maritimes' oldest lung transplant recipient biking around P.E.I. to raise money for pulmonary fibrosis research

At 76 years old, Halifax’s John Dennis became the oldest Maritimer to receive a lung transplant.

Now, at the age of 77, he's giving back by bicycling 700 kilometres around Prince Edward Island to raise money for pulmonary fibrosis research.

Pulmonary fibrosis is, in simple terms, severe lung scarring. The disease took his brother’s life, and almost his own.

“My ribs were so sore, and I was just in such pain. I just didn’t think I was going to last much longer,” said Dennis. “(My doctor) said, 'No, you probably would’ve only lasted another week or two.’”

In his 70s and about 70 pounds overweight, Dennis didn't qualify for a lung transplant in Nova Scotia, where he lives, so after losing the weight and advocating for himself, he finally got a transplant in Toronto.

That was 14 months ago and now, his wheels are turning.

Dennis' 700 kilometre trip started on the Confederation Trail in Charlottetown.

He's asking businesses to donate $700 each, $1 for every kilometre he covers.

Dennis says the ride should take him about two weeks to complete and he aims to raise $1.4 million dollars in the process.

“It’s an ambitious goal,” said Marlene Bryenton, a coordinator for Dennis' campaign, called "I Ride for You and Me." “John seems to be a man that if he’s got goal in his mind, he’s a very determined man, and I think that that goal’s going to be reached.”

Dennis is off to a good start. So far, he's raised over $11,000 before Friday morning and was given another $1,000 by a local pulmonary fibrosis community group before he set off on his journey.

“I spend all my time now advocating for pulmonary fibrosis patients and the raising funds for research,” said Dennis. “It’s my life’s mission now.”

Dennis received another piece of good news Friday. Prince Edward Island Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson announced the province now covers OFEV -- a drug that slows the progression of pulmonary fibrosis.

“It’s great to have it added to the formulary,” said Hudson. “To be able to help anybody that is in need of it.”

Dennis says his lung transplant has given him his life back.

“It has slowed me down,” said Dennis. “But I’m going to be 78 this fall too, so I guess I can’t complain at age 78 that I’m able to do this.”

Anyone interested in donating to Dennis' "I Ride for You and Me" campaign can do so on the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's website.