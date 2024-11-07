N.S. RCMP confirms man who killed wife in Enfield was a retired Mountie

The Nova Scotia RCMP has now confirmed a man who killed his wife and then killed himself in Enfield, N.S., last month was a retired Mountie.

Police initially told CTV News they couldn’t “confirm or disclose any personal information including (an) individual’s past employment status, unless it’s to advance an investigation.”

However, police provided an update Thursday, confirming the man was an RCMP officer who retired more than 10 years ago.

“In relation to the intimate partner violence homicide in Enfield that occurred on October 18, we’ve looked into this more and have learned that while past employment status is considered personal information under the Privacy Act, we are able to release the information for former RCMP employees,” said Halifax RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in an email to CTV News.

Police have not named the people involved, or confirmed their relationship, but the victim’s daughter, Tara Graham, has identified them as Mike Burke and Brenda Tatlock-Burke. Graham told CTV News that Burke was a retired RCMP officer and that the couple had been married for 33 years.

The RCMP was called to the couple’s home on Rockliffe Drive the morning of Oct. 19. They found the bodies of the 61-year-old man and 59-year-old woman inside.

Police have confirmed that the man killed the woman and then killed himself. They also confirmed that the incident, which they say “involved a firearm,” was due to “intimate partner violence.”

