Mattea Roach finishes fifth in latest season of 'Jeopardy! Masters'

Mattea Roach’s time competing in the season annual "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament has come to an end.

Roach came in fifth during Wednesday’s episode of the "Jeopardy!" spinoff series.

The quarter-final game came down to the Final Jeopardy category “Short Stories” with Roach in third place.

All three competitors – Roach, Amy Schnieder and Victoria Groce – answered the question incorrectly.

Schnieder and Groce will move on to the game’s semifinals, along with Yogesh Raut and James Holzhauer, to compete for a grand prize of US$500,000.

Roach, meanwhile, will take home US$75,000.

The first two "Jeopardy! Masters" semifinal games will air Friday night, while semifinal games three and four air Monday ahead of Wednesday’s finals.

Roach finished second in last year’s "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament behind James Holzhauer.

The Toronto-based writer and podcast host, who hails from Halifax and now lives in Toronto, won 23 consecutive "Jeopardy!" games in 2022 -- the fifth-longest streak in the game show’s history.