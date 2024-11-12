Measles vaccination clinics continue in New Brunswick as outbreak grows to 26

An additional case of measles has been confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing the total number of cases to 26 since October.

Public health says the additional case (from Nov. 10) is from Zone 3, where a local outbreak has been declared. The area includes Greater Fredericton and the upper Saint John River valley.

Most of the cases include individuals aged 19 and younger.

The department of health says every confirmed case is related to the initial travel-associated case reported on Oct. 24.

Horizon Health will resume vaccination clinics in Zone 3 this week, at three different locations:

Western Valley Multiplex at 698 Central St. in Centreville on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Horizon’s Public Health office at 300 St. Mary’s St. in Fredericton on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Stanley Health Centre at 9 Limekiln Rd. in Stanley on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk in appointments will be available, and appointments can also be booked online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

Previous clinics were held in Fredericton, Centreville, and Stanley last week.

The most recent public health advisory about a potential exposure to measles is from Nov. 5 at the Walmart Supercentre, 125 Two Nations Crossing in Fredericton between 1:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Measles symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, tiny white spots in the mouth, as well as a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading to other parts of the body. The virus is transmitted through the air or by contact with nasal or throat droplets from an infected person.

Last year there were only 12 measles cases in Canada, but a sharp increase in outbreaks has been reported across North America throughout 2024.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.