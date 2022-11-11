Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot

Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away.

Using his metal detector, the Moncton, N.B., man located what he thought was some sort of military medal six inches underground in a vacant downtown lot.

He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.

Pte. Clifford Robinson Oulton of Brigedale -- what is now Riverview – stood five-foot-four-and-a-half and weighed 120 pounds when he joined the army in 1916. He was 14-years-old, but claimed to be 18.

Oulton was killed at Passchendaele, one of Canada's bloodiest battles, on Nov. 1, 1917, at the age of 15.

Kellar was moved when he heard about Oulton.

"The boy has a very sad story. He was 14, 15-years-old. He lied about his age to get into the military. He died for the cause he was fighting for. My heart goes out to him," said Kellar.

Kellar discovered what he had in his possession through a metal detecting Facebook group and then decided to reach out to the Albert County Museum in Hopewell Cape to see if they wanted it.

"Yes, we want this," said Stuart Liptay, the past president of the Albert County Historical Society. "This is a huge piece of our history. It's a huge piece of Albert County's history and New Brunswick history. Just the significance alone, the Silver Cross is the medal that was given to his mother."

The Memorial Cross, more commonly known as the Silver Cross, was a memento of personal loss and sacrifice on the part of widows and mothers of Canadian soldiers killed during the First World War.

How it ended up in an empty lot on Atlantic Avenue is a mystery.

"You have to wonder how this ended up six inches underground," wondered Liptay. "Did she bury it? Did she move? Did she lose it carrying it around one day in the garden? Was it lost in a wall and the house was torn down? Who knows?"

Oulton had four sisters, but there are no known descendants of him in the Greater Moncton area.

The Silver Memorial Cross can be found online from anywhere between $300 to $700 according to Liptay, but thanks to Kellar's generosity, it will remain at the museum.

"This is the youngest New Brunswicker killed in active service in the First World War, basically, probably in any war. To find this just before Remembrance Day is really significant. The significance is beyond measure for New Brunswick and Canada really," said Liptay.

Kellar has been discovering old coins and other metal objects around Moncton for about five years. He said he loves the hobby and plans to continue searching for items.

So, does Kellar consider himself a historian?

"I do now," laughed Keller. "I feel good about it because now I'm going to be keeping my eye out for a little more than just the one relic. If I do find something else, I'm definitely going to donate it to the Albert County Museum."