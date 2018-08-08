Featured
Mediator's report settles simmering dispute between N.S. Health Authority, unions
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 11:11PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 11:14PM ADT
A new collective agreement has been reached between the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the IWK, and their unionized health-care workers.
This comes after nearly two years of bargaining and threats by the unions of a province-wide strike vote earlier this spring.
The outstanding collective agreement issues were referred to a mediator in May and the award was issued Wednesday.
The agreement affects 6,500 health care workers in a number of unions including the NSGEU, CUPE, and the Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union.