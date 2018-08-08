

CTV Atlantic





A new collective agreement has been reached between the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the IWK, and their unionized health-care workers.

This comes after nearly two years of bargaining and threats by the unions of a province-wide strike vote earlier this spring.

The outstanding collective agreement issues were referred to a mediator in May and the award was issued Wednesday.

The agreement affects 6,500 health care workers in a number of unions including the NSGEU, CUPE, and the Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union.