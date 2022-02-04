Meet CTV News at Six Chief Anchor Todd Battis

Entertainment Host Katie Kelly interviewed CTV News at Six Chief Anchor Todd Battis, so viewers could learn a little bit more about the man behind CTV Atlantic’s anchor desk.

Todd, how are you feeling about your first week so far? Been a little nervous at all?

Todd Battis: Good Katie, thank you very much, I’ve been enjoying it … I wouldn’t say nervous, excited. You know, wanting to do well and hoping that viewers would be patient and accommodating with me, which they have, people have been great.

What’s your favourite hockey team?

Todd Battis: Oh, Montreal. I had no choice with that, right? I was born into it, hockey fans understand.

What about your favourite food?

Todd Battis: Vietnamese.

Do you have any tattoos?

Todd Battis: I do not. Kim Kardashian said, ‘You don’t put a bumper sticker on a Cadillac.’ I’m not suggesting I’m a Cadillac in any way; that’s the best line I’ve got.

What is your hidden talent?

Todd Battis: My hidden talent … I’m OK at karaoke I’ve been told.

Do you have any nicknames?

Todd Battis: I do. This is a family show, so I probably … but it rhymes with Battis, how’s that?

Who’s your favourite musician or band?

Todd Battis: Oh, David Bowie.

Do you have any pets?

Todd Battis: No, I had a fish once that under my care didn’t last very long, so it’s probably best I don’t have any pets. I do have two teenagers, though, if that counts.

What are you most proud of?

Todd Battis: Oh, my family, of course.

What is something that a lot of people don’t know about you?

Todd Battis: Well, that I speak French, I guess. I can do impressions.

What is your dream job?

Todd Battis: Oh, I’ve got my dream job.