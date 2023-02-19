Miꞌkmaw poet Dr. Rita Joe to be honoured at Eskasoni Eagles Game

Dr. Rita Joe will be honored at the Eskasoni Eagles game against the Strait Pirates Sunday evening at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial arena in Eskasoni, N.S.

Dr. Rita Joe was a member of the We’koqma’q community, she was a residential school survivor and published author.

Rita Joe published her first collection of poetry, Poems of Rita Joe, in 1978.

She later published six more books paving the way for other Mi'kmaq authors.

Dr. Rita Joe is recognized as the poet laureate of the Mi’kmaq.

The opening ceremonies will highlight truth and reconciliation education.

Eskasoni Eagles players will be wearing Every Child Matters jerseys and the Strait Pirates will wear red jerseys to honour the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

Live commentary of the game will be led by Chief Leroy Denny and Darren Stevens.