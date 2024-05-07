'Minimal damage' at Halifax Turkish food restaurant following fire

A Turkish food restaurant on Spring Garden Road in Halifax sustained “minimal damage” following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Fire & Emergency District Chief Dave Slaunwhite says crews responded to Turkish Delight around 12:20 p.m.

Slaunwhite says the fire was found in ductwork leading to the roof of the building.

Crews were able disassemble the ductwork and put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

A section of Spring Garden Road was closed to vehicles while crews responded to the scene.

