ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 'Minimal damage' at Halifax Turkish food restaurant following fire

    Emergency crews respond to Turkish Delight on Spring Garden Road in Halifax on May 7, 2024. (James Morrison/CTV Atlantic) Emergency crews respond to Turkish Delight on Spring Garden Road in Halifax on May 7, 2024. (James Morrison/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A Turkish food restaurant on Spring Garden Road in Halifax sustained “minimal damage” following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

    Halifax Fire & Emergency District Chief Dave Slaunwhite says crews responded to Turkish Delight around 12:20 p.m.

    Slaunwhite says the fire was found in ductwork leading to the roof of the building.

    Crews were able disassemble the ductwork and put the fire out.

    No injuries were reported.

    A section of Spring Garden Road was closed to vehicles while crews responded to the scene. 

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News