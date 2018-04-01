Featured
Minimum wage hikes kick in for Atlantic Canada
Minimum wage has gone up in all four Atlantic provinces.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 12:46PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, April 1, 2018 4:40PM ADT
Minimum wage workers in all four Atlantic provinces will see a small bump in their earnings starting today.
Nova Scotia's minimum wage for experienced workers raised from $10.85 to $11 an hour.
The province previously had the lowest minimum hourly rate in Canada, but the change places it a hair above Saskatchewan's $10.96.
Newfoundland and Labrador's minimum wage also went up by 15 cents to $11.15, and New Brunswick's wage went up by 25 cents to $11.25.
Prince Edward Island's minimum wage remains the highest in Atlantic Canada, increasing by 30 cents to $11.55 an hour.
Wages for all four Atlantic provinces are adjusted every year on April 1st.